Podcast 66: Episode 104
Posted by Ryan on May 12, 2017 at 09:46 PM CST
This week on Podcast 66, Daniel is back!

Ryan and Daniel go over all of the Star Wars Rebels news that came out during Star Wars Celebration Orlando. They talk about how this is the final season, give their predictions, and discuss what this show has meant to them as a whole.

You can find the show on iTunes here, and Stitcher here. Also, follow the show on twitter @podcast66, and like them on Facebook.

​You can email the show at contact@podcast66.com, or leave a voicemail at 701-484-1P66 (701-484-1766).



