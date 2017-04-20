This week, the guys break down what happened over the weekend. They discuss the frustrations they had with the lines and organization, but how that shaped their expectations moving forward.
Then they play the interview with Ksenia Zelentsova (lorna_ka) that happened on Wednesday night in line.
Ryan and Daniel then break down The Last Jedi trailer and panel and give their thoughts on what they saw in regards to the movie.
Then, Ryan plays the audio from the Rebels press conference, and we hear from Dave Filoni, Tiya Sircar, Steve Blum, Vanessa Marshall, and Taylor Gray.
