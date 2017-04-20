Upcoming Birthdays
Podcast 66: Episode 102
Posted by Ryan on April 20, 2017 at 08:14 PM CST
This week, the guys break down what happened over the weekend. They discuss the frustrations they had with the lines and organization, but how that shaped their expectations moving forward.

Then they play the interview with Ksenia Zelentsova (lorna_ka) that happened on Wednesday night in line.

Ryan and Daniel then break down The Last Jedi trailer and panel and give their thoughts on what they saw in regards to the movie.

Then, Ryan plays the audio from the Rebels press conference, and we hear from Dave Filoni, Tiya Sircar, Steve Blum, Vanessa Marshall, and Taylor Gray.

You can find the show on iTunes here, and Stitcher here. Also, follow the show on twitter @podcast66, and like them on Facebook.

​You can email the show at contact@podcast66.com, or leave a voicemail at 701-484-1P66 (701-484-1766).



