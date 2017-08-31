Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
8/27 - Sal Fondacaro
8/31 - Jack Thompson
9/5 - Kendra Wall

Probe
Droid
Poll
What do you think about the new Star Wars: Forces of Destiny animated series?
I love them!
I'm 50/50.
This is a waste of time.
Current Results

PBteen And Pottery Barn Kids Release New Star Wars Collaborations
Posted by Dustin on August 31, 2017 at 09:02 PM CST
May the force be with you on September 1st, as PBteen and Pottery Barn Kids release their newest collections with the Star Wars franchise, just in time for Force Friday (9/1) and the newest installment, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which debuts this December. Highlighting iconic characters and scenes, both collections are sure to take you on a memorable trip through the beloved series.

Inspired by the time-tested battle between good and evil, as well as scenes from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, PBteen masters the galactic aesthetic with true-to-story details. Show your allegiance, with the printed Star Fighter Duvets and Tie Fighter Pendants and suit up for adventure with the Galaxy Onsie and Darth Vader Sleeping Bag. Great for gifting, the Star Wars Media Chair (in Darth Vader Black or Storm Trooper White) and It’s Your Destiny Embossed Throw create a comfortable setting to watch the series with friends. Perfect for Star Wars fans of all generations, bedding from the collection will also be offered in King size.

While PBteen artfully touches on the Dark Side, Pottery Barn Kids encourages kids to transform into classic characters from the franchise with the Star Wars-inspired Halloween costumes, including styles for Rey, Chewbaca and R2D2, as well as accessories such as Lightsabers and character-based treat bags. Bringing imagination home, the collection also features bedding and décor celebrating little one’s favorite cosmic characters. Join the Light Side of the Force with the R2D2 Lamp and cozy-up in The Last Jedi Bedding. Finish the out-of-this-world look with Millennium Falcom Shaped Pillow to inspire a stellar night’s sleep.

No matter which side of the force you choose, Star Wars’ fans are encouraged to embrace the journey this fall by decking out their space with furnishings, bedding and decorative accessories from the Star Wars Collection from Pottery Barn Kids and Star Wars Collection from PBteen. The collections will be available online at PotteryBarnKids.com and PBteen.com and in stores nationwide on September 1, 2017.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

New Image Of Luke Skywalker From The Last Jedi
The Porgs Have Found The Force
New Info On The First Order Dreadnought

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
_____ vs. _____
***GAME OF THRONES SURVIVAL BATTLE***
** Snappy replies to Star Wars quotes **
Movie Quotes Applied to Star Wars

Star Wars Rebels: Complete Season Three Available TODAY August 29th On Blu-ray And DVD!
Dave Filoni Talks Introducing Thrawn Into Star Wars Rebels
Clone Wars Conversations Episode 7: Jason Spisak
A Star Wars Comic #8: The Hunter
Phasma Excerpt Gives Fans First Glimpse At Her Initial Encounter With The First Order
Marvel Comics For November 2017
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: August 2017
Jedi Journals: July 2017
Jedi Journals: June 2017

Star Wars Battlefront 2: Official Starfighter Assault Gameplay Trailer
New Battlefront II Space Battles Commercial Leaked
EA Taking Battlefront II To Gamescom
The Star Wars Show: August 31st 2017
Dubsmash Celebrates Force Friday II With First Ever Global Campaign
The Ultimate Guide To Force Friday II
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Rancho Obi-Wan Gala 2017
Revell: The Last Jedi Lights And Sounds Model Kits For Kids
Spin Master: RC BB-8 Force Friday II Reveal
Hasbro: The Last Jedi Image Gallery

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 254
IndyCast: Episode 253
IndyCast: Episode 252


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE