PBteen And Pottery Barn Kids Release New Star Wars Collaborations
Posted by Dustin on August 31, 2017 at 09:02 PM CST
May the force be with you on September 1st, as PBteen and Pottery Barn Kids release their newest collections with the Star Wars franchise, just in time for Force Friday (9/1) and the newest installment, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which debuts this December. Highlighting iconic characters and scenes, both collections are sure to take you on a memorable trip through the beloved series.
Inspired by the time-tested battle between good and evil, as well as scenes from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, PBteen masters the galactic aesthetic with true-to-story details. Show your allegiance, with the printed Star Fighter Duvets and Tie Fighter Pendants and suit up for adventure with the Galaxy Onsie and Darth Vader Sleeping Bag. Great for gifting, the Star Wars Media Chair (in Darth Vader Black or Storm Trooper White) and It’s Your Destiny Embossed Throw create a comfortable setting to watch the series with friends. Perfect for Star Wars fans of all generations, bedding from the collection will also be offered in King size.
While PBteen artfully touches on the Dark Side, Pottery Barn Kids encourages kids to transform into classic characters from the franchise with the Star Wars-inspired Halloween costumes, including styles for Rey, Chewbaca and R2D2, as well as accessories such as Lightsabers and character-based treat bags. Bringing imagination home, the collection also features bedding and décor celebrating little one’s favorite cosmic characters. Join the Light Side of the Force with the R2D2 Lamp and cozy-up in The Last Jedi Bedding. Finish the out-of-this-world look with Millennium Falcom Shaped Pillow to inspire a stellar night’s sleep.
No matter which side of the force you choose, Star Wars’ fans are encouraged to embrace the journey this fall by decking out their space with furnishings, bedding and decorative accessories from the Star Wars Collection from Pottery Barn Kids and Star Wars Collection from PBteen. The collections will be available online at PotteryBarnKids.com and PBteen.com and in stores nationwide on September 1, 2017.