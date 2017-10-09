The theatrical poster for Star Wars: The Last Jedi was revealed on Twitter’s #WhatsHappening today by director Rian Johnson. The powerful image features a prominent Luke Skywalker above Rey, Kylo Ren, General Leia Organa, and more of the film’s heroes and villains, with a squad of Resistance ski speeders on a collision course with First Order walkers below. Take a closer look:
DISCLAIMER Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...
This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.
ABOUT US TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com.
AFFILIATES TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.
If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!