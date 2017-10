For just 24-hours, Official Pix is offering customers this brand new officially licensed Luke Skywalker photo fromin both 8x10 & 11x14 sizes signed by Mark Hamill! This also includes an exclusive inscription with each signature. Along with his autograph, Mark will include "The Last Jedi"! Both sizes are very limited, so don't wait to place your order and miss out. Orders taken through 8:00pm (Eastern) on Saturday, October 7th. Click here to grab yours now!