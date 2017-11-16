Posted by Dustin on November 16, 2017 at 02:31 PM CST
San Francisco, CA – November 15, 2017 – littleBits, the award-winning company that empowers kids to be inventors, joined Lucasfilm today to reveal never-before-seen Droids designed by technologists from top Bay Area innovators, all created in celebration of a global competition aimed to inspire the next generation of inventors and shed light on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math).
Held at the Lucasfilm San Francisco campus, iconic Bay Area technology companies came together for the first-ever “Droidathon,” an event for kids from local organizations including the Black Girls CODE, Booker T. Washington School Community Center, The Boys & Girls Club, and the YMCA where inventors showcased their Droid creations and discussed their ideation and inspiration. Using the littleBits Droid Inventor Kit as a starting point, teams of engineers, programmers, and designers created innovative Droids using the core electronic building blocks together with 3D printing, craft material, soldering and programming. Initial photos from the event can be found here. More content will be available the morning of November 16.
The Droidathon kicked off the littleBits Competition: Droid Inventor Kit which invites kids, families, and Star Wars fans—residing in the US, UK, and Canada - to share their own unique Droid creations with the inventor community. The competition will run from November 15, 2017 to January 10, 2018. Fans and families will be able to submit their own Droid design creations, with qualifying submissions judged by Star Wars: The Last Jedi stars Daisy Ridley (the actress who portrays Rey in the current Star Wars trilogy) and Kelly Marie Tran (the actress who portrays Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi) alongside Ayah Bdeir (founder and CEO of littleBits) and Kathleen Kennedy (president of Lucasfilm).
“Star Wars has always expanded kids’ imaginations and inspired them to see what is possible,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “We’re excited to collaborate with all of these incredible companies and littleBits to showcase the power of STEAM in action and inspire the next generation of inventors.”
Both the Droidathon event and competition seek to inspire kids to explore technology and think of themselves as inventors: to accept challenges, make mistakes, persevere, and feel the triumph and pride of creating something with their own two hands. The littleBits Droid Inventor Kit is a gender-inclusive product that celebrates kids’ own self-expression and ingenuity, while showcasing the same characteristics of imagination, grit and invention that are embodied in the Star Wars franchise. For more information about how young inventors can get involved, visit www.littlebits.com/droidinventorkitcompetition.
“We believe the two best way to inspire kids about STEAM is through fun and role models. What could be more fun and inspiring than seeing the world’s top innovators and role models creating the weirdest Droids anyone has ever seen?” said Ayah Bdeir, founder and CEO with littleBits. “We’re thrilled to work together to inspire kids of all ages, backgrounds, genders and interests to become tomorrow's change-makers."
