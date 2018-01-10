Jedi-Bilbliothek
have the scoop on the return of Star Wars Rebels to TV this February 24th. They discovered the first two episodes to air and the titles and description may give some of the story away.
The first episode to air for the second half of the final season of Star Wars Rebels is episode 10 "Jedi Night". Here is the description -"The Ghost Crew infiltrates the Imperial headquarters on Lothal to save one of their own."
Now the second episode will air a week later on March 3rd. It is episode 11 and titled "Dume". Here's the description - "Reeling from a devastating loss, the Ghost crew rallies together to find a new purpose and resolve".
OUCH. What's the second one all about? Who is lost? How will it all end?!
Tune in to find out.
SOURCE: https://jedi-bibliothek.de/2018/01/daten-titel-details-neue-star-wars-rebels-folgen-usa/