Probe
Droid
Poll
How do you rate the 2nd full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi?!
5 Sabers! I CANNOT WAIT!
4 Sabers! Looking' good!
3 Sabers - I'm 50/50.
2 Sabers - Meh.
1 Saber - No.
Current Results

Chewbacca and Porg
New Last Jedi TV Spot #16
Posted by Dustin on December 2, 2017 at 06:37 AM CST



STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
The Forcecast: November 24th-Freddie Prinze Jr.
The Forcecast: November 17th-Less Than A Month To Go
The Forcecast: November 10th-There Is Another...Trilogy

Watch All Of The Videos From The Last Jedi Cast Visit To Jimmy Kimmel Live
New Last Jedi TV Spot #16
New Image Of Last Jedi Character Only A Fathier Could Love

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
Who was the best US almost-President of recent times?
Character Interview Thread
"The Beautiful Game" - The Official JCC Football (Soccer) Thread.
Something in Kylo Ren's shoe--A Millicent the Cat story, Part 13 (Update 12/1) Being Kylo

The Forcecast: November 24th-Freddie Prinze Jr.
Clone Wars Conversations Ep 10: Angelique Perrin "More Than A Jedi"
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2
RollingStone Drops Last Jedi Issue
Empire Reveals Newsstand Covers For Upcoming Last Jedi Issue
TFN Review: Star Wars: Absolutely Everything You Need To Know - Updated And Expanded From DK
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: November 2017
Jedi Journals: October 2017
Jedi Journals: September 2017

Watch The Entire Star Wars Battlefront II Story
Star Wars: Droid Repair Bay Trailer
Is Star Wars Battlefront II A Dud?
BB-8 Auditions For American Idol
Watch The Entire Star Wars Battlefront II Story
Interview: Spencer Wilding (Darth Vader: Rogue One)
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
LEGO: 75205 Mos Eisley Cantina Minifig Reveal
FR News: LEGO Star Wars Magazine Issue 30 Out Now
LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar: Day 2
LEGO: 75200 Ahch-To Island Training Live Reveal

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 257
IndyCast: Episode 256
IndyCast: Episode 255


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE