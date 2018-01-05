Probe
Droid
Poll
Archive

SOLO
New LEGO Sets Confirm Character Names For Solo: A Star Wars Story
Posted by Dustin on January 5, 2018 at 06:13 PM CST
Soon after the LEGO images hit fans wanted to know what the pixelated text said on the boxes, and the internet answered.

Character Names From the LEGO Solo Sets (It's NOT Kira or Kura) from StarWarsLeaks


The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
The Forcecast: December 29th-The Last Jedi Review Part 3
The Forcecast: December 22nd-The Last Jedi Review Part 2
The Forcecast: December 18th-The Last Jedi Review Part 1

New LEGO Sets Confirm Character Names For Solo: A Star Wars Story
New Han Solo LEGO Sets Confirm New Falcon
What's So Great About Han Solo Anyways?

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
JediWarrior And Connemara Missing In Afghanistan (Update: What a ****show.)
Xenoblade Chronicles [1, X & 2]
NEW YEAR NEW PRENN GUYS
What are you currently playing?

The Women Who Run The Star Wars Universe
The Forcecast: November 24th-Freddie Prinze Jr.
Clone Wars Conversations Ep 10: Angelique Perrin "More Than A Jedi"
TFN Review: Star Wars: The Last Jedi Visual Dictionary From DK
A Star Wars Comic #12 "Hope"
TFN Review: Phasma By Delilah S. Dawson From Del Rey Books
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: December 2017
Jedi Journals: November 2017
Jedi Journals: October 2017

Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire Reviewed
Disney Files Lawsuit Over Sabacc
Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Porg Invasion!
Ahsoka Tano Faux Leather Jacket From Her Universe
runDisney: First Ever Star Wars Virtual Half Marathon Announced
Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire Reviewed
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Hasbro Photo Archive: The Last Jedi Force Link Starter Set
LEGO: Solo... uh, er Solo!
Gentle Giant Photo Archive: Rogue One Bistan Mini Bust
LEGO: Solo Sidekick Reveal

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast Special 29: The Magic of John Williams
IndyCast: Episode 258
IndyCast: Episode 257


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2018 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE