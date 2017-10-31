In "Kindred" - Tracked back to their hidden base by a mysterious Imperial agent, the rebels must trust some seemingly dangerous native creatures, who are far more than meets the eye.

















In "Crawler Commandeers" - Desperate to get in contact with the rebel command, the Ghost crew pirates a mining vehicle equipped with long-range communications gear, but the Empire arrives to spoil their plans.























Warwick Davis will make his Rebels debut as Rukh and Seth Green guest stars as Captain Seevor in these episodes on Monday, November 6th at 9 PM ET on Disney XD and the DisneyNOW App.











The fourth and final season ofis in full swing. So far we've seen hour-long blocks each week, and that continues this Monday with two huge episodes.Lucasfilm has released new images and descriptions for the next two episodes: