Light side or the dark? Feel the Force with our exclusive @StarWars #TheLastJedi display in select IMAX theatres! pic.twitter.com/Qs2iMJlyWM — IMAX (@IMAX) October 10, 2017

The image below posted by IMAX shows off a new photo op lobby display for fans to walk through for the release of. At first glance it looks cool, and has a lot of the similar imagery we've come to know over the past month or so. However, if you look closer at it, Luke appears on both sides of the image. One side is clearly the light side of the force / Jedi. While the other relates to the dark side / Sith. Luke is on each side. What's going on here? Only time will tell, but just remember this one line from the trailer..."This not going to go... the way you think!" - Luke SkywalkerI think fans are in for a big surprise this December!