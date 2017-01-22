Instagram user Nick M.
posted the following image showcasing the new Hallmark ornaments coming this summer. In the photo you can see Rey in a all black outfit holding a blue lightsaber, and below her Luke in his Jedi garb!
Hallmark traditionally releases new ornaments in July, which is odd seeing that Star Wars: Episode VIII doesn't come out for another five months. If I had to guess I'd say we will start seeing new proportional material for Star Wars: Episode VIII around the time Star Wars Celebration Orlando takes place this April, with more and more sprinkled out across summer as we near fall and the real promotion machine kicks in.
Special thanks to MSW
for the heads up!