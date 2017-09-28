Featuring a total of eight never-before-seen installments, these specials showcase compilations of the popular animated shorts featuring Rey, Jyn Erso, Sabine Wren, Princess Leia, Ahsoka Tano and PadméAmidala, as well as new episodes including Han Solo, Hera Syndulla, Finn, Maz Kanata and many others.



The first half-hour special debuts SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1 (8:00 p.m. ET/PT) followed by the second on SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 (8:00 p.m. ET/PT) on Disney Channel and the Disney Channel App.

Developed by Lucasfilm Animation, "Star Wars Forces of Destiny" showcases how choices both big and small shaped the destinies of beloved characters. Talent from across “Star Wars” films and animated TV series reprise their roles - Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong’o, Felicity Jones, Tiya Sircar, Ashley Eckstein, Vanessa Marshall, Catherine Taber and Matt Lanter among others.



"Star Wars Forces of Destiny" will also continue to be supported by global product extensions, such as Adventure Figures and role-play from Hasbro, apparel exclusive to Target, as well as books and comics from Disney Publishing.



With the first eight installments launching digitally, these new shorts will also launch on Disney YouTube following the Disney Channel specials.

launched back in July, and the shorts gave us a unique look at Star Wars animation in 2D.The shorts were accompanied by figures released by Hasbro, and overall the launch of the FOD brand was a success.Now, more shorts are coming in October, and Lucasfilm and Disney have announced official details:There was also a new trailer released which you can check out here:



