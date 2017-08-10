Upcoming Birthdays
New Details On Benicio Del Toro's Devious Character
Posted by Dustin on August 10, 2017 at 03:35 PM CST
From EW
:
It’s hard to know where Benicio Del Toro’s new character stands in The Last Jedi — even when he tells us.Click here for the full story
Before the movie began shooting, the actor hinted in a radio interview that he was playing “a villain” in the film, but in subsequent conversations, like this sit-down with Entertainment Tonight, he said, “I don’t know if he’s a villain. People are saying that, but it’s like they read a different script than I read.”
Seems like the Oscar-winner is an unreliable narrator here, but maybe he’s just staying true to his character.
All we know for sure is that Del Toro plays a man who goes by the name “DJ.” And his shabby appearance suggests someone familiar with the underbelly of the galaxy.
As part of EW’s cover story about The Last Jedi, Lucasfilm has revealed a little more.
Here’s the official one-liner on him: “DJ is an enigmatic figure whose tattered, threadbare clothes and lackadaisical attitude conceal a sharp mind and expert skills.”
