One way new material is shown before the trailers at the movies is with Noovie. Noovie tries to break through by emphasizing behind-the-scenes material from upcoming Disney titles like Star Wars, Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, Black Panther, A Wrinkle in Time and more. Noovie Backlot segments spotlighting Disney fare will run through June 2018.The Last Jedi has a spot running prior to Disney's Coco and bellows part of it. If you find or know of a better version please drop us an email!