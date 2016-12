Panasonic in New Zealand have posted a promotionalcompetition to win a VIP movie experience, toys, collectable cards, lightsabers, beverage containers and a shopping spree at Toy World. To enter simply purchase a Panasonic product at participating retailers to receive a game card. (New Zealand residents only though.) Check out decodetowin.co.nz for competition details. Thanks to swnz.co.nz for the share.