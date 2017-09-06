Upcoming Birthdays
Millennium Falcon Description From The Han Solo Story
Posted by Dustin on September 6, 2017 at 07:43 PM CST
Making Star Wars
has a great piece up with details on the Millennium Falcon in The Han Solo Story.
The Falcon is brand new and owned by Lando in the untitled Han Solo film. It has blue detailing all over it with a white base coat of paint. The other interesting detail is that we finally see the Falcon doing what it is supposed to do with cargo. Basically there’s an attachment that hooks into the front of the ship’s front “forks” and that elongates the front of the ship. It looks seamless but can also detached to drop a shipment of spice if Imperial entanglements get too complicated. The center of the ship allows for access to the cargo.Click here
for the full read!