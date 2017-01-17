Yahoo have posted a news story about the upcoming Marvel adaptation of Rogue One, and how it will include scenes not seen in the film according to writer Jody Houser in the quote below.
“[Director] Gareth Edwards and Lucasfilm had a number of ideas for moments that didn’t fit in the film that I’m working with,” says writer Jody Houser in an interview with Marvel.com. “There are also some amazing moments in the novelization I want to incorporate. So it’s really a mix of material from existing versions of the story, as well as new scenes.”
The story continues by listing all the possible "amazing moments" from the novelization that were not in the film that could be part of the comic book. Below are only two examples.
—Immediately after Imperial Director Orson Krennic captures Galen Erso during the prologue, the two men exchange words aboard Krennic’s shuttle — with the corpse of Lyra Erso between them.
—The destruction of Jedha City is depicted from the point of view of various characters on the ground, including a Stormtrooper detail that didn’t evacuate in time, as well as the family of the little girl Jyn rescued from the marketplace shootout, all of whom get obliterated in the Death Star blast.
