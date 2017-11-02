Probe
Droid
Poll
How do you rate the 2nd full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi?!
5 Sabers! I CANNOT WAIT!
4 Sabers! Looking' good!
3 Sabers - I'm 50/50.
2 Sabers - Meh.
1 Saber - No.
Current Results

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy On All Things Star Wars, Kylo Ren In Battlefront II, And More!
Posted by Dustin on November 2, 2017 at 04:25 PM CST



STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
The Forcecast: November 3rd-What Does The Lothwolf Say?
The Forcecast: October 27th-Rian Johnson Rules
The Forcecast: October 13th-The Trailer Is Here

Think You've Got What It Takes To Fix Droids?
Learn More About Rose From The Last Jedi
Wake Up With This New Star Wars: The Last Jedi TV Spot!

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
Lost Stars, the Japanese webcomic
Why Do Anakin and Obi-Wan Do The Spin Move In ROTS? (Reboot)
The US Politics discussion
Han and Leia in the EU - A Discussion Thread (Life Debt spoilers must be tagged)

Star Wars Forces Of Destiny: Crash Course
Star Wars Forces Of Destiny: The Happabore Hazard
New Images, Descriptions Released For The Next Star Wars Rebels Episodes
Star Wars 38: The Ashes of Jedha, Part 1 Exclusive Cover
A Star Wars Comic #10: Echoes
Marvel Comics For January 2018
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: October 2017
Jedi Journals: September 2017
Jedi Journals: August 2017

Think You've Got What It Takes To Fix Droids?
Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy On All Things Star Wars, Kylo Ren In Battlefront II, And More!
Star Wars Battlefront II Single Player Trailer Looks Like A Movie I'd Pay To Watch
The Forcecast: November 3rd-What Does The Lothwolf Say?
Star Wars Cantina Band Tribute From Gabriel Bello
Porg Halloween Costume Winner Sends In Photo
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Sponsor Announcement: New Zealand Mint
ANOVOS: The Empire Strikes Back AT-AT Driver Helmet Accessory Is Back!
Funko: Pop! Deluxe Return Of The Jedi Leia (& Luke) On Speeder Bike
Funko: The Last Jedi Kylo Ren Pop! Ceramic Mug

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 256
IndyCast: Episode 255
IndyCast: Episode 254


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE