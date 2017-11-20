Learn More About Admiral Holdo From The Last Jedi
Posted by Dustin on November 20, 2017 at 03:23 PM CST
From Entertainment Weekly
:
Things are falling apart.
Although the Resistance took down the First Order’s planet-demolishing Starkiller Base in the previous film, The Last Jedi finds the forces of General Leia Organa depleted and scattered. The capitol of the new Republic has been destroyed, the galaxy is a mess, and the First Order is wounded but lashing out more violently than ever.
Into this chaos rises a new leader: Laura Dern’s Vice Admiral Holdo.
“She enters the Resistance to shake things up,” Dern tells EW.
The question is whether that’s a good thing. In real life, we all know what it’s like to meet a new boss. Sometimes you see eye-to-eye. Sometimes it’s a disaster.
Fans aren’t supposed to know whether they should trust her. Poe Dameron, the X-wing ace played by Oscar Isaac, certainly isn’t sure, which is why the two are side-by-side on EW’s The Last Jedi covers. Their stories are interlocked, even if they’re at odds.
“It’s definitely appropriate that they’ve paired us because a lot of the friction and conflict comes between Poe and that relationship with Admiral Holdo, who is this person that’s been — at least temporarily — put in charge of the Resistance,” Isaac says.