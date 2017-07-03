Journey To Tatooine: The Archaeology Of Star Wars
Posted by Dustin on July 3, 2017 at 05:35 AM CST
"ARCHAEOLOGY OF STAR WARS" VIDEO KICKSTARTER PROJECT LAUNCHED
Alerting Star Wars fans! On Tuesday June 27th, 2017, New York Times #1 best-selling Star Wars author Dr. David West Reynolds launched a 30-day KickStarter project to complete a video documentary called Journey to Tatooine: the Archaeology of Star Wars.
This is the tale of Reynolds' real-life 1995 adventure to rediscover the lost Sahara desert filming locations of the original Star Wars movie (Episode IV: A New Hope). Succeeding beyond his wildest expectations, Reynolds found not only the shooting sites but abandoned set decor and props still sitting exactly where George Lucas and the Star Wars crew had left them some 20 years earlier—untouched, and never visited by any fan before him.
Reynolds went on to become a popular Lucasfilm writer and speaker, and audiences all over the country have heard the story of "The Archaeology of Star Wars" in talks at museums, Comic Cons, and Celebrations. But the video footage of the expedition has been kept under wraps. Now an hour-long documentary is almost complete, awaiting only final post-production work to make the show ready for public release.
Reynolds is seeking help from friends and fellow Star Wars fans via a KickStarter project to fund the video completion work. The range of rewards for those who support the project include a map set and mini-posters, and even a bit of sand from Tatooine's Dune Sea. A preview video and plenty more information is available at the KickStarter project page. The rewards feature some limited-edition trading cards available only to the first 100 project supporters.
Check out the project at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1863512350/the-archaeology-of-star-wars-journey-to-tatooine