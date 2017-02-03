I Am Shark Reveals The Force Awakens Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Collector's Edition
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Collector's Edition
I Am Shark is beyond ecstatic to announce the 2xLP collector’s edition release of Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). Music composed by the legendary John Williams and his return to the series, whose iconic sounds and themes create an entire world to themselves in the Star Wars Universe. An array of stunning artwork accompanies this record from the UK’s Dan Mumford, presented in four different collectable covers that share an inner gatefold piece. Also includes a 12" cover art print and writeup from The Force Awakens director & producer JJ Abrams. This insert is perfect for framing up on your wall, while the record is added to your record collection!
"The expansive, dramatic passages are as full-bodied as one would hope for a film as epic as The Force Awakens, but the attention to detail within the score – and the exquisitely recorded performance – make the results a subtle and engaging listen." * The bombastic score was recorded over 12 sessions scattered in a five-month period of 2015, and is the first of the Star Wars films to feature a 90-piece free-lance orchestra. The theme for Snoke was recorded by a 24-voice men’s chorus. Special guest conductor, Gustavo Dudamel conducted the opening and end title music for the film at Williams’ request.
I Am Shark’s collector’s edition of The Force Awakens goes on sale Friday, January 27th as an exclusive pre-order. 4 collectable covers and cohesive colored vinyl pressed on 180 gram discs. You can visit the I Am Shark official website and social media platforms for more news, releases, and information.
Rey on Jakku - Orange Colorway
Poe Dameron on Takodana - Green Colorway
Captain Phasma on Takodana - Red Colorway
Finn Vs. Kylo Ren on Starkiller Base - Blue Colorway
Officially licensed through Disney Music Group and Lucasfilm LTD