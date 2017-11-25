Probe
Anthony Breznican
How Does Anthony Breznican Combine Fandom With Work
Posted by Dustin on November 25, 2017 at 09:23 PM CST
Entertainment Weekly's Anthony Breznican is well known to Star Wars fans as the guy responsible for so much great content leading up to The Last Jedi. His work is cautious enough to reveal enough without revealing too much, he's mastered the proper balance some might say. With the most recently round of articles, photos, and video clips he's released, MakingStarWars.net asked Anthony a few questions about how he does it.

Here's a brief snippet:

MSW: How does a Star Wars Reporter separate himself from his fandom, especially in the enviable position of previewing an upcoming movie?

EW’s Anthony Breznican: “I don’t think it’s a good idea to separate from the fandom,” said Breznican during an impromptu Q&A.

“It’s like being a sports broadcaster. You want someone who has knowledge and passion for the game, and the same goes for Star Wars.”

As a former sportswriter–at one time embedded with the Boston Bruins–I appreciated (and lived) Anthony’s analogy (which I’m certain was constructed for my benefit).

My love of hockey and my appreciation for the team helped and informed my writing. But as I tried to frame my reporting for the fans, I rooted for good stories.

The rest of the story is great, and worth the read right here!

