How do you rate the 2nd full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi?!
5 Sabers! I CANNOT WAIT!
4 Sabers! Looking' good!
3 Sabers - I'm 50/50.
2 Sabers - Meh.
1 Saber - No.
Hera Syndulla Survives The Battle Of Endor
Posted by Dustin on October 30, 2017 at 09:26 PM CST
A new Forces of Destiny short titled "An Imperial Feast" has Leia ordering Han to bargain with fellow pilot Hera Syndulla for rations that hungry Ewoks might enjoy.


Star Wars Forces Of Destiny: Accidental Allies
