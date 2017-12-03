Help Find A Home For This Hoth Leia Oil Painting
Posted by Dustin on December 3, 2017 at 03:13 PM CST
I am one of the co-founders of Studio 25, a creative co-working space in Cedarville, Ohio, and we are holding an online art auction on December 7th and 8th as part of an upcoming art show. One of the pieces in our auction is an oil painting of Princess Leia ("Rise Up", 40" x 30" on canvas). We would love to find a home for her, find someone who would really want and appreciate the piece. Here is the link to the auction page if you are interested in checking it out: https://studio25cowork.com/2017-silent-auction/