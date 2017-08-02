Upcoming Birthdays
Fresh Set Of Eyes Brought In For Star Wars: Episode IX Rewrites
Posted by Dustin on August 2, 2017
From THR:

Jack Thorne, the British scribe who wrote the upcoming Julia Roberts-Jacob Tremblay movie Wonder, has been tapped to work on the Star Wars installment that is to be directed by Colin Trevorrow.

Trevorrow and his writing partner, Derek Connolly, have been working on the script, but sources say a fresh set of eyes was needed. It is unclear how extensive the rewrites will be.

