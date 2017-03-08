Upcoming Birthdays
Four New Star Wars Actors Headed For Celebration Orlando
Posted by Dustin on March 8, 2017 at 06:11 PM CST
StarWars.com have announced four new Star Wars actors that will be attending Star Wars Celebration Orlando April 13th-16th at the Orange County Convention Center. The list is as follows:

Billy Dee Williams - Lando Calrissian
Alan Tudyk - K-2SO
Vanessa Marshall - Hera Syndulla
Matthew Wood - General Grievous

These four are joining the already announced list below:

Ray Park- Darth Maul
Pete Mayhew - Chewbacca
Daniel Logan - Boba Fett
Taylor Gray - Ezra Bridger
Brian Herring - BB-8
Angus MacInnes - Gold Leader
Clive Revill - Original Emperor
Tim Rose - Admiral Ackbar
Paul Blake - Greedo
Jimmy Vee- R2-D2
Felicity Jones - Jyn Erso
Ian Mcdiarmid - Emperor Palpatine
Deep Roy - Droopy McCool
Jeremy Bulloch - Boba Fett
Brian Herring - Puppeteer (TFA)
David Barclay - Puppeteer (ESB, ROTJ)

