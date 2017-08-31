Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
Force Friday Reveal - Star Wars: The Last Jedi Clothing Line
Posted by Dustin on August 31, 2017 at 08:58 PM CST
Birmingham, UK, 1st September 2017 – On Force Friday, Merchoid has revealed a galactic treat: a whole new range of Star Wars: The Last Jedi clothing. Inspired by the characters, locations and creatures from the upcoming instalment, the range features hoodies, t-shirts, caps and more.
Merchoid’s community manager, Jessica Adams, had the following to say “After months of speculation, some of the first hints of what to expect from the new film are dropping. Here at Merchoid, we have a huge range of officially licensed merch that begins to unravel of few of the secrets from Episode VIII. No matter what side you ally yourself with, we’ve got enough goodies to pack the Death Star ten times over.”
Jessica’s top pick is the all new Star Wars: ‘Way Out Of Order’ Finn Hoodie. Styled on the ex-Stormtrooper/Resistance hero’s jacket, this hoodie has an industrial feel with Resistance pilot accents in colour and design. “Finn embodies a new breed of freedom fighter who falls in to the Resistance by accident and suddenly becomes a vital player in the war against the New Order. In this interstellar combat hoodie, you’ll be ready for anything whether you’re stealthily sneaking around the Death Star or running into battle light gun’s blazing.”
Leading up the opposition’s merchandise range is the Star Wars: Torn Apart Kylo Ren Hoodie. Featuring a line printed silhouette of Kylo Ren on the reverse and grid pattern print on the arms and chest, this triple tone hoodie reflects the inner rage of the outcast jedi. Jessica says “Kylo Ren’s character echoes the turn of Anakin Skywalker to the Dark Side. Although he comes across cold, calculated and unfeeling, we feel there is so much more to uncover and find out what caused him to defect to the enemy.”
Also within the same colour scheme is the Star Wars: Rally The Troopers First Order Tech Hoodie. Its understated design is striking in bold black and red with the First Order emblem on the chest. Another key release for the dark side is the Star Wars: The Empire’s New Clothes Praetorian Guard Hoodie. Again within the established blood red and black as night colour palette, this design features the emblem of the Praetorian Guard on the front chest as well as a homage to this new elite battalion on the reverse.
Merchoid’s premium hoodies are also supported by a range of official Last Jedi T-shirts. featuring vehicles, characters and creatures from the new film.