Luke was right: "This is not going to go the way you think." #TheLastJedi will shatter you - and then make you whole again. pic.twitter.com/PJyYpH5loP — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 10, 2017

You all have no idea what you're about to see. The saga has truly changed forever #TheLastJedi — The ForceCast (@ForcecastNet) December 10, 2017

Guys. @rianjohnson has made the most epic, emotionally powerful @starwars film ever. Hands down. My strong advice is to be very wary of spoilers. The less you know about #TheLastJedi, the better. Bravo, bravo, bravo. — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) December 10, 2017

#TheLastJedi is absolutely fantastic - gripping, touching, funny and powerful w/ gorgeous shots and the most badass battles. When it gets going, holy crap does it get going. Hands down the best #StarWars movie since Empire pic.twitter.com/nWWAhlNMJo — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) December 10, 2017

I am STUNNED by #StarWars #TheLastJedi. I gasped, I laughed, I screamed, I cried and I had the time of my life. Rian Johnson pulled it off, making what might be the best Star Wars movie ever. pic.twitter.com/0VE5M90dsH — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) December 10, 2017

Just saw #TheLastJedi



Rian Johnson has created something no one else ever has in the #StarWars universe. I was floored. Funny, engaging, wild, surprising. Stay away from spoilers.



10/10



Better than Empire. — Tom Ames (@RearEchelon) December 10, 2017