The Last Jedi
First Thoughts: Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Posted by Dustin on December 10, 2017 at 08:24 AM CST
Fans were able to get their first glimpse of The Last Jedi at the premiere last night and they shared their initial reaction on social media. We had "boots on the ground" for the event and will post a review on the 12th per the embargo. For now, here are some examples of the fan reaction in general.

UPDATE: Quick text I bounced with Ryan this morning once he woke up:
Atmosphere was crazy. There was no separation between celebs and media so at any moment you could run into Mark Hamill or Bob Iger. The after party was Canto Bight themed and it was awesome. The sound and screen were incredible. Seeing it with all those people felt like we were watching a sporting event. The movie is batsh*t crazy. It's like George Lucas on steroids. Rian breaks a ton of rules and does a ton of stuff that star wars has never done. There's a little too much humor for me. But I was on the edge of my seat and it's truly shocking Sometimes it's so shocking you're trying to figure it all out. There is a lot packed into those 2 and a half hours!
























