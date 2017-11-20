TheForce.Net in conjunction with The Alamo Drafthouse, Mondo and Birth.Movies.Death is pleased to present an exclusive first look at Birth.Movie.Death's Star Wars Commemorative Issue
for Star Wars: The Last Jedi
.
Alamo Drafthouse and Birth.Movies.Death. are celebrating the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi with a gorgeous new collectible magazine filled with editorials, interviews and deep dives into the history of cinema's greatest franchise. Featuring an exclusive Mondo cover by artist Marc Aspinall, interior art by renowned designer Chris Bilheimer, a stunning spread featuring some of Mondo's best Star Wars posters, and a series of essays dedicated to the newest characters in the Star Wars universe, this is a must-read for anyone who considers themselves a Star Wars fan.
Articles from top writers around the galaxy include:
Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, by Todd Gilchrist"Princess, General, Actress, Script Doctor, Writer, Activist: A Tribute to Carrie Fisher" by Jenna Busch"Why The Jedi Have To End" by BMD’s resident Star Wars expert, Andrew Todd“Someone Has To Save Our Skins: Women And The Force” by Mandy Jeronimus“The Force Awakens: Not Just A Sequel, But a Familiar Form For a New Audience” by Sarah WardThe special issue can be purchased with your advance ticket for the Star Wars: The Last Jedi at all Alamo Drafthouse locations, as as well as separately via Birth.Movies.Death. at MondoTees.com.
Get your issue at MondoTees.com. Get the issue along with your tickets for Star Wars: The Last Jedi at http://drafthouse.com/starwars!
The issue is similar to their Star Wars: The Force Awakens commemorative issue
.