Empire Reveals Newsstand Covers For Upcoming Last Jedi Issue
Posted by Dustin on November 28, 2017 at 07:55 PM CST
From Empire:
You’ve seen our Porgtastic subscribers’ exclusive. Now it’s time to feast your eyes on our The Last Jedi newsstand issue. Well, we say ‘issue’, but you actually have two options to choose from. And yes, you guessed it, you can go Light, or you can go Dark - each presented in a foil bag filled to the brim with goodies.
Take a look at our Kylo Ren and Rey-centric variants below:
Inside these bags of delight you'll not only find the latest issue of the world's greatest film magazine (see the actual mag covers below) but a 48-page 40th anniversary Star Wars supplement jam-packed with images, interviews and making-of articles in a huge celebration of everyone's favourite movie franchise. What's more, you'll find an exclusive Star Wars art card only available from Empire.
Find it in your local good or evil (we won’t judge) newsagent when it goes on sale this Thursday 30 November.
