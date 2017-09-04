“Always two there are… a master and an apprentice.” The new #TheLastJedi issue of Empire, on sale Thursday. https://t.co/ctbGPuI6sM pic.twitter.com/XzwsVa3txP — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) September 4, 2017

Have you seen Empire's stunning new Star Wars: The Last Jedi holographic subscriber cover yet?https://t.co/NDqj0rqBR7 pic.twitter.com/wTu6hlC4Xq — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) September 3, 2017

The new cover for Empire Magazine's October issue is all about Star Wars, and features holographic images of Rey & Luke. Both covers are shown below, but the one with the lightsaber hand off will be going to subscribers only!