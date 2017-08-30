Dubsmash Celebrates Force Friday II with First Ever Global Campaign
Star Wars Fans Invited to Act out Saga Film Moments as Part of Global Celebration around the Launch of New Products for Star Wars: The Last Jedi
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK (August 29, 2017) –
Dubsmash today announced “Force Friday II Community Moments,” a collaboration with Disney and Lucasfilm allowing fans around the world to create and share dubs of their favorite Star Wars scenes as part of the countdown to Force Friday II. The global three-day fan celebration spanning across thousands of retailers from Sept. 1 – 3, when fans can experience the new product line from Star Wars: The Last Jedi for the first time.
In a first-of-its-kind global effort, Dubsmash is featuring clips of the Star Wars Classics Saga.
Dubsmash will curate and highlight the best fan content from each market by activating its newly formed Global Curation Studio – a team of curators built out across five continents to elevate the best from the Dubsmash community.
“We’re honored to be working with Disney and Lucasfilm around such an iconic brand,” said Dubsmash President Suchit Dash. “Force Friday II is all about reaching out to the unique community of Star Wars fans wherever they are, and we’re thrilled to be able to participate with our global reach via our Dubsmash app.”
Force Friday II is a global celebration taking place over 3 days to commemorate the worldwide launch of new products inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Fans are invited to “Find the Force” by participating in a global augmented reality (AR) event mounted at 20,000 retail locations worldwide for Force Friday II weekend (Sept. 1-3). As fans turn up to take home new The Last Jedi products, they will have the opportunity to activate a unique augmented reality experience featuring Star Wars characters, including fan-favorites and new surprise additions from the film. Dubsmash will feature content around the experience to help generate even more excitement for fans.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in U.S. theaters on December 15, 2017.
Fans can download the Dubsmash app at dubsmash.com
to start dubbing their favorite Star Wars clips today. About Dubsmash
Dubsmash is the global internet phenomenon that lets you add movie, television, and internet quotes to your mobile camera, to create fun, memorable, meaningful videos to share with the world. With over 200 million installs, 6 billion videos, tens of thousands of daily downloads across 192 countries, Dubsmash is redefining the relationship between people and the content they love.