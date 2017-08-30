Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
8/27 - Sal Fondacaro
8/31 - Jack Thompson
9/5 - Kendra Wall

Probe
Droid
Poll
What do you think about the new Star Wars: Forces of Destiny animated series?
I love them!
I'm 50/50.
This is a waste of time.
Current Results

Dubsmash Celebrates Force Friday II With First Ever Global Campaign
Posted by Dustin on August 30, 2017 at 02:55 PM CST
Dubsmash Celebrates Force Friday II with First Ever Global Campaign

Star Wars Fans Invited to Act out Saga Film Moments as Part of Global Celebration around the Launch of New Products for Star Wars: The Last Jedi

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK (August 29, 2017) – Dubsmash today announced “Force Friday II Community Moments,” a collaboration with Disney and Lucasfilm allowing fans around the world to create and share dubs of their favorite Star Wars scenes as part of the countdown to Force Friday II. The global three-day fan celebration spanning across thousands of retailers from Sept. 1 – 3, when fans can experience the new product line from Star Wars: The Last Jedi for the first time.

In a first-of-its-kind global effort, Dubsmash is featuring clips of the Star Wars Classics Saga.

Dubsmash will curate and highlight the best fan content from each market by activating its newly formed Global Curation Studio – a team of curators built out across five continents to elevate the best from the Dubsmash community.

“We’re honored to be working with Disney and Lucasfilm around such an iconic brand,” said Dubsmash President Suchit Dash. “Force Friday II is all about reaching out to the unique community of Star Wars fans wherever they are, and we’re thrilled to be able to participate with our global reach via our Dubsmash app.”

Force Friday II is a global celebration taking place over 3 days to commemorate the worldwide launch of new products inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Fans are invited to “Find the Force” by participating in a global augmented reality (AR) event mounted at 20,000 retail locations worldwide for Force Friday II weekend (Sept. 1-3). As fans turn up to take home new The Last Jedi products, they will have the opportunity to activate a unique augmented reality experience featuring Star Wars characters, including fan-favorites and new surprise additions from the film. Dubsmash will feature content around the experience to help generate even more excitement for fans.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in U.S. theaters on December 15, 2017.

Fans can download the Dubsmash app at dubsmash.com to start dubbing their favorite Star Wars clips today.

About Dubsmash
Dubsmash is the global internet phenomenon that lets you add movie, television, and internet quotes to your mobile camera, to create fun, memorable, meaningful videos to share with the world. With over 200 million installs, 6 billion videos, tens of thousands of daily downloads across 192 countries, Dubsmash is redefining the relationship between people and the content they love.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

New Image Of Luke Skywalker From The Last Jedi
The Porgs Have Found The Force
New Info On The First Order Dreadnought

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
"Meeting Notes (No Replies Please)"
The US Politics discussion
CLOUD CITY CANTINA (20.0) The Force Ghost Party!
Rethink Your Life: A New Hope - PT Social Thread

Star Wars Rebels: Complete Season Three Available TODAY August 29th On Blu-ray And DVD!
Dave Filoni Talks Introducing Thrawn Into Star Wars Rebels
Clone Wars Conversations Episode 7: Jason Spisak
A Star Wars Comic #8: The Hunter
Phasma Excerpt Gives Fans First Glimpse At Her Initial Encounter With The First Order
Marvel Comics For November 2017
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: August 2017
Jedi Journals: July 2017
Jedi Journals: June 2017

Star Wars Battlefront 2: Official Starfighter Assault Gameplay Trailer
New Battlefront II Space Battles Commercial Leaked
EA Taking Battlefront II To Gamescom
Dubsmash Celebrates Force Friday II With First Ever Global Campaign
The Ultimate Guide To Force Friday II
A Star Wars Comic #8: The Hunter
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
LEGO: The Last Jedi Sets "Officially" Available
BBTS Sponsor News: Megatron, Pickle Rick, Mechagodzilla, Street Fighter, Hellboy, GotG Vol2, TMNT & More!
LEGO: 75192 Millennium Falcon - First Pics!
Hasbro: Force Friday II The Black Series Arriving At Walmarts

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 254
IndyCast: Episode 253
IndyCast: Episode 252


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE