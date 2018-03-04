TheForce.net
Did Disney Jack The Design For The Solo Posters From Sony Music Albums?

Posted by Dustin on March 4, 2018 at 08:06 AM CST

Here is an interesting story regarding the recently released Solo Character posters from Heroic Hollywood.

In addition to all of the production problems Solo: A Star Wars Story has gone through, it seems as if the people designing the posters for the film potentially ripped off a series of album covers made for Sony Music France.

The artist of the original album covers in question, Hachim Bahous took to Facebook to voice his complaints with a side by side comparison of the album covers and the Solo posters:

Here is Bahous’ official accusation against Disney, courtesy of his Facebook:

“Left the official posters of the next Star Wars (Disney), right the compiles for which I made the creation in 2015 for Sony Music France / Legacy Recordings France following the brief of the project leader Romain ‘Rpiz’ Pizon.

I am flattered that the quality of my work is recognized, but it is still pure and simple forgery, I have not been asked for my permission, I wish to be credited and paid for this work I have done for Sony!

A thought for everyone who worked hard on this very beautiful project: Dj Reverend P (Patrice Larrar), Richard Lecocq, Aurélien Orel, David Hachour, Yazid Manou and Yazid Manou So Romain ‘Rpiz’ Pizon.
#LegacyOfStarWars“



Looks pretty similar to me.

