Crystal Fox - The Last Jedi
Details About The Crystal Fox From The Last Jedi
Posted by Dustin on November 20, 2017 at 12:07 PM CST
There's no doubt that ever since these creatures graced the big screen during a trailer that fans have absolutely fallen in love. Learn more about them with this brief snippet from their article and video from Entertainment Weekly:

The creature is known as a vulptex. A pack of them would be vulptices. Star Wars fans already know them as the crystal foxes, but they don’t know much else about these secretive beings.

These inhabitants of the mineral-rich world of Crait run across the salt flats and burrow deep within the crevasses of this former hideout for the Rebel Alliance, which in galactic lore dates back to the events of the original trilogy.

In the decades since, they have come to roam free through these abandoned structures. The vulptices stand as proof that even the most inhospitable worlds cans harbor life.

As part of EW’s cover story about The Last Jedi, we spoke with Neal Scanlan, head of the Star Wars creature shop, about the genesis of these translucent survivors.

“The idea is that these wonderful sort of feral creatures had lived on this planet and had consumed the planet’s surface, and as such had become crystalline,” Scanlan says. The designers took inspiration from “crystal glass chandeliers and the sort of luminosity and elements of refraction” they create.

The creatures were designed by Aaron McBride and the name “vulptex” came from Lucasfilm story group member Pablo Hidalgo, who galacticized vulpes, the Latin word for “fox.”


Read the full article here at Entertainment Weekly.


