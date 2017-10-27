Dave Filoni has been at Lucasfilm for 12 years and in that time has given us one animated film, and two animated television series. Now that the second is winding down to the end, where will Dave Filoni go? The answer is no where. In a recent interview, io9
asked Dave what his plans were for after Star Wars Rebels. Here is his reply -
“I have an incredibly talented group of people working here [at Lucasfilm]. They’ve worked for me all 12 years that I’ve been here. So I feel indebted to them and want to keep creating work for them so they can use their abilities and tell great stories. I also want to keep pushing myself into areas that are challenging and new. I’ve had a lot of experience now interacting with live-action directors like Rian Johnson who’s been really wonderful to me and showing me what their production is like.
I want to celebrate stories, and it doesn’t matter what medium its in. I don’t care - big screen, small screen - I just need space to tell a story. And do it as best I can. That’s my goal in the end. So we’ll have to see what form that takes in the future. …But let’s just put it this way. I learned from the best.”
So what is Dave secretly trying to tell us here? He doesn't mention animation. He mentions pushing himself into new areas. He mentions hanging out with the live-action directors, and wanting to tell "stories". Another thing to consider is Disney removing their content from Netflix and creating their own branded Disney direct to consumer streaming service in 2019. A live-action Star Wars series would be a perfect fit and would definitely help boost their subscription rates.
This all sounds like the perfect mix for what everyone knows by now, it is time for Dave to direct live-action Star Wars in some capacity.