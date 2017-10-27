Probe
Droid
Poll
How do you rate the 2nd full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi?!
5 Sabers! I CANNOT WAIT!
4 Sabers! Looking' good!
3 Sabers - I'm 50/50.
2 Sabers - Meh.
1 Saber - No.
Current Results

Dear Lucasfilm, Please Let Dave Filoni Lead Us To A Live Action Television Series
Posted by Dustin on October 27, 2017 at 09:05 PM CST
Dave Filoni has been at Lucasfilm for 12 years and in that time has given us one animated film, and two animated television series. Now that the second is winding down to the end, where will Dave Filoni go? The answer is no where. In a recent interview, io9 asked Dave what his plans were for after Star Wars Rebels. Here is his reply -

“I have an incredibly talented group of people working here [at Lucasfilm]. They’ve worked for me all 12 years that I’ve been here. So I feel indebted to them and want to keep creating work for them so they can use their abilities and tell great stories. I also want to keep pushing myself into areas that are challenging and new. I’ve had a lot of experience now interacting with live-action directors like Rian Johnson who’s been really wonderful to me and showing me what their production is like.

I want to celebrate stories, and it doesn’t matter what medium its in. I don’t care - big screen, small screen - I just need space to tell a story. And do it as best I can. That’s my goal in the end. So we’ll have to see what form that takes in the future. …But let’s just put it this way. I learned from the best.”


So what is Dave secretly trying to tell us here? He doesn't mention animation. He mentions pushing himself into new areas. He mentions hanging out with the live-action directors, and wanting to tell "stories". Another thing to consider is Disney removing their content from Netflix and creating their own branded Disney direct to consumer streaming service in 2019. A live-action Star Wars series would be a perfect fit and would definitely help boost their subscription rates.

This all sounds like the perfect mix for what everyone knows by now, it is time for Dave to direct live-action Star Wars in some capacity.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
The Forcecast: October 27th-Rian Johnson Rules
The Forcecast: October 13th-The Trailer Is Here
The Forcecast: October 6th-How Long Is Too Long?

Go Behind The Scenes Of The Last Jedi In This USA TODAY Exclusive Video!
Mark Hamill Throws Fire On Speculation About Luke In The Last Jedi
Laura Dern Dishes On Secret Star Wars Role And Working With Carrie Fisher

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
X-wing Series Fan Club: Home of the Dancing Gamorrean
Free Association Thread.
Rethink Your Life: A New Hope - PT Social Thread
Episode VIII - THE LAST JEDI - Official Movie Discussion Thread (Tags Required for rumors/spoilers)

Dear Lucasfilm, Please Let Dave Filoni Lead Us To A Live Action Television Series
Rebels Recon Bonus: Hot Kallus
​Star Wars Rebels Sneak Peek At "The Occupation" & "Flight of the Defender"
A Star Wars Comic #10: Echoes
Marvel Comics For January 2018
The Star Wars Show: New Battlefront II Trailer First Look, Author Chuck Wendig, And Solo Revealed!
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: October 2017
Jedi Journals: September 2017
Jedi Journals: August 2017

Star Wars Battlefront II Single Player Trailer Looks Like A Movie I'd Pay To Watch
The Star Wars Show: New Battlefront II Trailer First Look, Author Chuck Wendig, And Solo Revealed!
EA Pumps The Brakes On Visceral Star Wars Project
The Forcecast: October 27th-Rian Johnson Rules
A Star Wars Comic #10: Echoes
Lucasfilm And Billie Lourd Honor Carrie Fisher On Her Birthday
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Hasbro Reveals Chewbacca Mighty Mugg At MCM London Comic Con
Hasbro: The Last Jedi Wave Two Found At Superstore
LEGO: Brick Bash This November At Target
BBTS Sponsor News: Justice League, Astro Boy, Nintendo, 3rd Party, Dragon Ball Super, Spawn & More!

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 256
IndyCast: Episode 255
IndyCast: Episode 254


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE