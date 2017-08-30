Upcoming Birthdays
Countdown To Force Friday Begins With Star Wars Augmented Reality Around The Globe
Posted by Dustin on August 30, 2017 at 10:34 AM CST
COUNTDOWN TO FORCE FRIDAY II BEGINS AS STAR WARS AUGMENTS REALITY AROUND THE GLOBE

Sydney Harbor, Eiffel Tower, Golden Gate Bridge, Grand Canyon, Copacabana Beach, the Hollywood Sign, Central Park and Others Get AR Makeover to Kick off Force Friday II

Fans Gear up to “Find the Force” in global augmented reality treasure hunt to celebrate the launch of the new product line for Star Wars: The Last Jedi



Disney and Lucasfilm today kicked off the countdown to Force Friday II, the global event celebrating the launch of the products from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, with an AR surprise for Star Wars fans around the world.

Fans within a mile of 20 global landmarks simply open the Star Wars App, select Find the Force and point their phone to the sky to see a short augmented reality scene unfold. The 10-second animation shows a Star Destroyer loom over key landmarks as two TIE Fighters shoot past into the distance.

“This Force Friday II weekend, we’re inviting fans and families to join the Resistance and help ‘Find the Force’ in our global augmented reality treasure hunt taking place across more than 20,000 retail locations. We’re kicking the event off with an extra AR surprise for anyone near 20 of the world’s most iconic destinations. Just open the Star Wars App – and look up!,” comments Paul Southern, Senior Vice President, Global Licensing at Lucasfilm.

Fans with the Star Wars App near one of the 20 landmarks can take pictures of the AR scene and join the social conversation using #FindtheForce and #ForceFriday. Others can check out videos and photos of the scenes at starwars.com.

Today through Sept. 3, fans can view the AR scene within a mile of the following geographical coordinates (there are apps and other mean to convert geographic coordinates to a point on a map):

LANDMARK-COUNTRY |GEOGRAPHIC COORDINATES
Central Park-USA |40.781,-73.966
CN Tower-Canada |43.638,-79.388
Coca-Cola London Eye-UK |51.501,-0.124
Copacabana Beach-Brazil |-22.973,-43.185
Eiffel Tower-France |48.862,2.288
Gamla Stan-Sweden |59.325,18.071
Golden Gate Bridge-USA |37.807,-122.469
Gran Via-Spain |40.420,-3.706
Grand Canyon-USA |36.061,-112.109
Ha'Penney Bridge-Ireland |53.346,-6.263
Hollywood Sign-USA |34.127,-118.326
Lumpini Park-Thailand |13.729,100.542
Memorial de America Latina-Brazil |-23.527,-46.663
Merlion Park-Singapore |1.286,103.854
Niagara Falls-Canada |43.083,-79.078
Piazza del Duomo-Italy |43.773,11.255
Schloss Charlottenburg-Germany |52.520, 13.295
Sydney Harbour Bridge-Australia |-33.861,151.221
Victoria Harbour-Hong Kong |22.294,114.169
Yoyogi Park-Japan |35.672,139.694

The augmented reality adventure will continue through the weekend as Star Wars fans across the planet unite for Find the Force, the pop-up AR treasure hunt rolling out at 20,000 retail locations around the world for Force Friday II from Sept. 1-3. It will feature new and favorite Star Wars characters from the upcoming film via the Find the Force feature in the Star Wars App. More information and an early look at the new Porg characters in AR is available at www.starwars.com/findtheforce.

Fans should be careful when using the app. Always watch your surroundings and remain aware of hazards, including other pedestrians, traffic, and obstacles. Do not use the app when driving a car. Do not access private property or other inappropriate or unpermitted locations. Parents should guide and supervise their children’s use of the app at all times.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

