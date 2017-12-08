Probe
Droid
Poll
How do you rate the 2nd full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi?!
5 Sabers! I CANNOT WAIT!
4 Sabers! Looking' good!
3 Sabers - I'm 50/50.
2 Sabers - Meh.
1 Saber - No.
Current Results

Columbia Star Wars Jackets
Columbia Echo Base Collection Sells Out In Record Time
Posted by Dustin on December 8, 2017 at 03:52 PM CST
UPDATE:

Columbia tells Adweek that the Luke jacket sold out in 5 minutes 22 seconds, the Han parka in 6 minutes 23 seconds, and the Leia jacket in 7 minutes 5 seconds.

There are no plans to create more of the jackets, the company says.


Columbia Sportswear and Star Wars are launching a new collection of jackets this week. The upcoming Echo Base collection features three premium, limited-edition jackets inspired by the three main characters from iconic film Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Priced at $400, these high-performance jackets feature Columbia’s industry-leading technologies to ensure that they stand up to the freezing conditions on planet Hoth, or other galaxies closer to home.


The Echo Base collection will be available in limited quantities at 12:01am EST on December 8 at www.columbia.com/starwars. Columbia branded retail locations will also sell these intergalactic jackets when those stores open that day.






In addition to offering the three key styles, Columbia is partnering with Harrison Ford on an extremely limited run of brown parkas - the Han Solo Echo Base Archive Edition. Each of these parkas are hand-signed by Harrison Ford and will be only be available in select Columbia stores. 100% of the proceeds from these signed jackets will go to Conservation International, a global organization dedicated to protecting nature.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
The Forcecast: December 8th-The Last Jedi Is Here
The Forcecast: November 24th-Freddie Prinze Jr.
The Forcecast: November 17th-Less Than A Month To Go

The Forcecast: December 8th-The Last Jedi Is Here
Star Wars: Worlds Of The Last Jedi
Star Wars The Last Jedi TV Spot 27

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
CLOUD CITY CANTINA (20.0) The Force Ghost Party!
A personal problem which requires a second opinion.
LOTF - First Time Read Thread
Sidious, Snoke and Salacious B Crumb’s Sarcastic and Sassy Situation Saloon (Fanfic Social Thread)

The Forcecast: November 24th-Freddie Prinze Jr.
Clone Wars Conversations Ep 10: Angelique Perrin "More Than A Jedi"
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2
Jedi Journals: December 2017
RollingStone Drops Last Jedi Issue
Empire Reveals Newsstand Covers For Upcoming Last Jedi Issue
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: December 2017
Jedi Journals: November 2017
Jedi Journals: October 2017

Star Wars Battlefront 2 The Last Jedi Season
Star Wars Pinball From Stern
Watch The Entire Star Wars Battlefront II Story
The Forcecast: December 8th-The Last Jedi Is Here
Interview: Brian Herring, BB-8 Puppeteer
R2-KT Christmas Patches And Specials Now Available
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Rebelscum Gift Guide 2017- Part 6: Electronic Arts
Toys For Tots Needs Your Help
Gentle Giant Ltd: K-2SO Deluxe Christmas Mini Bust Shipping Very Soon
Gentle Giant Ltd: Bib Fortuna Mini Bust Order Dates Announced

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 257
IndyCast: Episode 256
IndyCast: Episode 255


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE