Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
12/29 - Diego Luna













Celebration Orlando 2017: The Collecting Track Returns
Posted by Chris on November 27, 2016 at 09:02 AM CST
Super collector Gus Lopez has just posted details about how fans can apply to host their own collecting based panels for next years Collecting Track at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando.
We are pleased to announce the Collecting Track for Star Wars Celebration Orlando 2017 in Orlando, Florida on April 13-16, 2017. Similar to past Star Wars Celebration events, the collecting program is the place where Star Wars collectors spanning all levels and interests come together to participate in talks, panels, and activities around the Star Wars collecting hobby.

The Star Wars Collecting Track is a completely fan-run event. All of the panelists and presenters for the collecting program are fans like you from the Star Wars collecting community. Panels consist of discussion topics with 1-4 presenters leading a detailed discussion about some area or aspect of Star Wars collecting. If you are interested in being a Star Wars Celebration Collecting Track presenter, please submit the following panel information to me at guslopez@gmail.com by January 15, 2017:

Panel Information
Panel Title:
Panel Description (3-4 sentences):
Have you presented this Panel at another Celebration before?
If so when?
Have you presented this Panel at other conventions or conferences before?
Do you plan to offer giveaways? If so, what?
Panelist(s) (1-4 people): Name, Email, and Phone Number

We will reply to everyone submitting a panel proposal by February 15, 2017 with a decision about panel selection.

Gus
Related Articles
December 21, 2016  Celebration Orlando 2017: Badge Art Revealed
July 5, 2016  Celebration Europe 2016: All 12 Collecting Track Panels Announced
June 15, 2016  Announcing The Celebration Europe 2016 Collector Track Medallions!
May 14, 2016  Star Wars Celebration Europe 2016: First Star Wars Collecting Track Panels Announced

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
Orlando 2017!
Will they survive? / Couldn't someone have lived?
Rogue One Box Office Discussion
The JCC Awards Ceremony (now presenting: Best n00b, Most Improved!)
The Official "List Your Complaints about Rogue One" Discussion Thread
STAR WARS: ROGUE #$^$%&ING ONE (untagged spoilers permitted, you've been warned!)
Rogue One Reviews/Reactions thread
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Hasbro: The Black Series Walmart 3 3/4-Inch Jyn Erso and Death Trooper In Stock Online In Canada
IMAX Rogue One Giveaway
Sideshow Collectibles: Dengar Sixth Scale Figure Is Up!
BBTS Sponsor News: Transformers Diamond Select, Venom, Deathstroke, Game of Thrones, Aliens, TWD, Final Fantasy & More!
LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar: Day 22
The Black Series 30-35 In Stock At Hasbro Toy Shop!
eBay Today #1574: Drool Worth Classic Kenner Carded Collection
Probe
Droid
Poll
How would you rate Rogue One: A Star Wars Story?
5 Stars: Best Star Wars Ever!
4 Stars: 2nd Best Star Wars Ever!
3 Stars: Loved It!
2 Stars: Liked it.
1 Star: What was that?!
Current Results
The Force.net is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or Disney. | Disclaimer Privacy Policy  |  Copyright 2016, TF.N, LLC. | Visit the TF.N v2 Site Archive