Super collector Gus Lopez has just posted details
about how fans can apply to host their own collecting based panels for next years Collecting Track at Star Wars
Celebration in Orlando.
We are pleased to announce the Collecting Track for Star Wars Celebration Orlando 2017 in Orlando, Florida on April 13-16, 2017. Similar to past Star Wars Celebration events, the collecting program is the place where Star Wars collectors spanning all levels and interests come together to participate in talks, panels, and activities around the Star Wars collecting hobby.
The Star Wars Collecting Track is a completely fan-run event. All of the panelists and presenters for the collecting program are fans like you from the Star Wars collecting community. Panels consist of discussion topics with 1-4 presenters leading a detailed discussion about some area or aspect of Star Wars collecting. If you are interested in being a Star Wars Celebration Collecting Track presenter, please submit the following panel information to me at guslopez@gmail.com by January 15, 2017:
Panel Information
Panel Title:
Panel Description (3-4 sentences):
Have you presented this Panel at another Celebration before?
If so when?
Have you presented this Panel at other conventions or conferences before?
Do you plan to offer giveaways? If so, what?
Panelist(s) (1-4 people): Name, Email, and Phone Number
We will reply to everyone submitting a panel proposal by February 15, 2017 with a decision about panel selection.
Gus