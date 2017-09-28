Upcoming Birthdays
Boba Fett Excerpt From Star Wars: From A Certain Point Of View
Posted by Dustin on September 28, 2017 at 08:56 PM CST
From USAToday
:
Read an exclusive excerpt from Paul Dini's "Added Muscle" short story in Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View:Click here for the full read and AUDIO!!!
Jabba had said to meet him at Docking Bay 94. Told me it was a collection job and he needed some insurance. One look at the duds he dragged along confirmed this. Not a pro in the lot. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t enjoy the whispers of surprise when I walked onto the scene. That’s right, boys. Fett’s here. Do me a favor and fall to the side after you’re hit. I really don’t want to trip over your idiot corpses once the shooting starts. Sorry, if the shooting starts. No reason to get excited yet.
Okay, Wook. There are two ways this is going down. One, we have a nice little chat, Jabba gets his money from Solo, and we all leave happy. Two, someone gets anxious, zip zip, Jabba’s rid of one deadbeat, and I get a new scalp for my collection. No guesses which one I prefer.