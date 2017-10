Fall is here and with it comes hoodie weather! Fan Jackets were kind enough to send over a Black Star Wars Pullover Hoodie With Distressed Logo for us to sample. I gotta say that it is a perfect fit and will no doubt keep me warm on those chilly morning commutes.$33.00 with Free Shipping over $39. This Star Wars pullover hoodie is skillfully crafted from 80% Cotton and 20% Polyester that will keep you warm.