Baze And Chirrut Characters Explored In Guardians Of The Whills
Posted by Dustin on January 26, 2017 at 06:43 PM CST
From StarWars.com:
Guardians of the Whills, a middle-grade novel written by New York Times Bestselling author and Eisner-winner Greg Rucka, follows Chirrut and Baze after the Empire's takeover of Jedha and the arrival of Saw Gerrera. As protectors of the Kyber Temple on Jedha, Baze and Chirrut are windows into a new element of Star Wars lore, and Guardians of the Whills looks to tell a major part of their story.

Baze and Chirrut used to be Guardians of the Whills, who looked after the Kyber Temple on Jedha and all those who worshipped there. Then the Empire came and took over the planet. The temple was destroyed and the people scattered. Now Baze and Chirrut do what they can to resist the Empire and protect the people of Jedha, but it never seems to be enough. When a man named Saw Gerrera arrives with grand plans to take down the Empire, it seems like the perfect way for Baze and Chirrut to make a real difference and help the people of Jedha. But will it come at too great a cost?

