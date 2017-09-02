Star Wars fans flocked to retail stores across the US on September 1st as Lucasfilm and Disney unleashed a giant wave of new product to kick off the promotion for The Last Jedi. As fans devour all of the new product, there always seems to be a hidden easter egg of sorts. This time is no different as one fan who purchased the DJ funko POP! has learned. Twitter user @UgurB_M wrote into Making Star Wars
to tell them he had translated the Aurebesh lettering on the character's hat as "Don't Join".
Is the characters name "DJ" short for "Don't Join"? Or will it become relevant once we all see the film and realize the hidden message after the fact?
Only time will tell! The Last Jedi opens in theaters December 15th, 2017!