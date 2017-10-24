Star Wars Rebels Sneak Peek At "The Occupation" & "Flight of the Defender"
Posted by Dustin on October 24, 2017 at 02:26 PM CST
Some Time Alone - "The Occupation" Preview | Star Wars Rebels In this preview of the Star Wars Rebels episode "The Occupation," Hera and Kanan return to a Lothal different than the one they left.
Unexpected Help - "Flight of the Defender" Preview | Star Wars Rebels In this preview of the Star Wars Rebels episode "Flight of the Defender," Ezra and Sabine run into some problems while attempting to steal a TIE Defender.
